Iran says targeted ‘terrorist groups’ in Iraq

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Iranian Kurdish fighters from the Kurdistan Freedom Party, known as PAK take part in a training session at a base on the outskirts of Erbil, Iraq, on Feb 12.

TEHRAN – Iran’s Revolutionary Guards targeted the headquarters of “terrorist groups” in Iraqi Kurdistan, state media reported on June 8.

The Iranian government accuses the armed Kurdish parties, which have camps in neighbouring Iraq’s Kurdistan region, of serving Western or Israeli interests and designates them as terrorist organisations.

Since the start of the Middle East war, and despite a ceasefire announced in April, Iran has repeatedly struck these groups, although their posts and camps had largely been evacuated.

“The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has targeted the headquarters of terrorist groups in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq,” Iran’s IRNA news agency posted on Telegram. AFP