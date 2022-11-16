Iran says several French intelligence agents arrested during protests

Iran has accused Western foes of stoking nationwide protests. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
25 min ago

DUBAI - Several French intelligence agents were arrested in relation to protests in Iran, the country’s Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi told state TV on Wednesday, as anti-government demonstrations persist throughout the country.

The Islamic Republic has accused Western foes of stoking nationwide protests ignited by the death of Iranian Kurdish young woman Mahsa Amini on Sept 16 in the custody of the morality police.

“People of other nationalities were arrested in the riots, some of whom played a big role. There were elements from the French intelligence agency and they will be dealt with according to the law,” Mr Vahidi said.

France’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last week, France’s Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said a total of seven French nationals were detained in Iran. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Iran hands down second death sentence over 'riots': judiciary
Hundreds rally in Paris, European cities to denounce Iran regime

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top