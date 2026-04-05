Iran says several ‘enemy flying objects’ destroyed during US pilot rescue mission
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DUBAI – Several “flying objects” were destroyed during a US mission to find a stranded airman in Iran, the Revolutionary Guards said on April 5, according to Tasnim news agency.
“During a joint operation (Aerospace, Ground Force, Popular Units, Basij and Police command), enemy flying objects were destroyed,” the group said after Iran’s police command announced an American C-130 aircraft had been downed in the south of Isfahan.
The spokesperson for Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the unified command of the Iranian armed forces, said the downed aircraft included a C-130 military transport plane and two Black Hawk helicopters.
Earlier on April 5, Iran’s army also said it had downed an Israeli drone in the same province. REUTERS