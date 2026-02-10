Straitstimes.com header logo

Iran says nuclear talks gauged ‘seriousness’ of US

A man walks past a mural depicting the Statue of Liberty with is torch-bearing arm broken, painted on the outer walls of the former US embassy, in Tehran.

PHOTO: AFP

DUBAI – Nuclear talks with the United States allowed Tehran to gauge Washington’s seriousness and showed enough consensus to continue on the diplomatic track, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson said on Feb 10.

US and Iranian diplomats

held talks through Omani mediators

in Oman last week in an effort to revive diplomacy, after US President Donald Trump positioned a naval flotilla in the region, raising fears of new military action.

“The Muscat meeting was not a long meeting. In our view, it was to gauge the seriousness of the other side and how to continue this path,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said.

“After the talks, we felt there was understanding and consensus to continue the diplomatic process.”

The spokesperson said that a trip to Oman on Feb 10 by Mr Ali Larijani, an advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader, was pre-planned to follow up on regional consultations, and that Mr Larijani would next travel to Qatar.

Regarding the Israeli Prime Minister’s expected trip to Washington on Feb 11, Mr Baghaei said the US “must act independently of foreign pressures, especially Israeli pressures that ignore the interests of the region and even the US”. REUTERS

