Iran says its ambassador met four nationals detained in Kuwait

DUBAI, Aug 18 - Iran's ambassador to Kuwait met four Iranian nationals who have been detained in Kuwait for three months, Iranian state media quoted Iran's embassy in Kuwait as saying on Tuesday, a few days after an Iranian military official accused Kuwait of withholding information about their fate.

The Iranian embassy in Kuwait said in a post on X that the ambassador was informed about the health and the latest situation of the four.

Iran said in May that four men affiliated with the Revolutionary Guards had been on a maritime patrol before entering Kuwaiti territorial waters because of a navigation disruption. Kuwait has said the four were suspected of planning hostile actions against the country.

Mohammad Baqerzadeh, commander of the Committee for the Search for Missing Persons of Iran's Armed Forces General Staff, accused Kuwait on Monday of withholding information about the fate of the four men. REUTERS