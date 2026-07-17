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Iran says it targeted US military in Kuwait

Iran claimed it targeted US military sites in Kuwait in retaliation for attacks on Iranian infrastructure.

KUWAIT CITY – Iran said on July 17 it had targeted US military infrastructure in Kuwait in response to American attacks on the Islamic republic.

Tehran has launched a barrage of strikes against US allies in the Gulf after it accused Washington of targeting an airport, a railway station and two bridges, killing seven people.

Iran said it had deployed drones in Kuwait to target “the deployment sites of US forces and the logistical support centres of the ‘terrorist’ and ‘child-killing’ US military”, Iranian state TV reported.

“The attacks were in response to the crimes of the arrogant enemy and in revenge for the blood of the martyrs of the homeland,” it added.

Kuwait said earlier on July 17 it was responding to missile and drone attacks, a day after the Gulf nation faced aerial attacks from Iran.

Gulf nations Bahrain and Qatar also reported attacks early on July 17 .

Bahrain sounded a wave of sirens and urged citizens to take shelter, as Iranian state media reported that Tehran had targeted US helicopters and planes at an air base.

In Qatar, the defence ministry said the army had intercepted a missile attack, with AFP journalists in the capital Doha hearing several blasts. AFP