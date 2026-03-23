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Iran says it is implementing sentences against convicted January protesters

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Cars burn in a street during a protest over the collapse of the currency's value, in Tehran, Iran, January 8, 2026.

Cars burning in Tehran during a protest on Jan 8 against the collapse of the Iranian currency's value.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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DUBAI The cases of individuals arrested over Iran’s nationwide protests earlier in 2026 have been processed, first deputy chief of the judiciary Hamzeh Khalili said on March 23, with cases given a final verdict now being implemented.

Nationwide anti-government protests rocked the country in January and were repressed in the biggest crackdown in the Islamic republic’s history.

“The cases of January terrorist elements and rioters have been processed. Some have led to final verdicts being issued and are now being implemented. Some cases have already been implemented in the past few days, which will be reported. No leniency will be applied to the convicts in these cases,” Mr Khalili was quoted as saying by the judiciary’s news outlet Mizan.

Last week, Iran executed three men convicted of killing two police officers during unrest earlier in 2026, raising concern among rights groups such as Hengaw that Tehran is intensifying executions against political detainees and protesters amid mounting military and international pressures.

Mr Khalili added that the judiciary would have no leniency towards what he said were “infiltrators, mercenaries and traitors who cooperate with the enemy”, as hundreds have been arrested in March since the start of the war with Israel and the US. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.