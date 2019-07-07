Iran says it is fully prepared to enrich uranium at any level in breach of 2015 nuclear deal

TEHERAN/DUBAI (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - Iran said on Sunday (July 7) it is fully prepared to enrich uranium at any level and with any amount, in further defiance of US efforts to squeeze the country with sanctions and force it to renegotiate a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

At a news conference, Iranian officials said the process of raising uranium enrichment higher than set out in the pact would begin in a few hours. A week after it exceeded a cap on its stockpile of low-grade uranium, Iran will resume purifying uranium beyond the 3.67 per cent allowed under the 2015 agreement, the government's spokesman Ali Rabiee said in Teheran on Sunday.

The officials also said Tehran would keep reducing its commitments every 60 days unless signatories of the pact moved to protect it from US sanctions, but they left the door open to diplomacy.

The moves have created a challenge for European nations who helped negotiate the deal but are struggling to deliver the economic relief from American curbs that Iran had demanded by July 7.

European leaders have signalled they won't rush to slap penalties on Iran, but they'll find it increasingly hard to resist pressure from the Trump administration if the country abandons multiple commitments.

Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Iran still wanted to salvage the deal but blamed European countries for failing to live up to their own commitments, the BBC reported.

The US withdrew from the deal last year and reimposed sanctions on Iran's economy and leaders, prompting Teheran to scale back compliance and fuelling concerns that the region was sliding toward war.

Some of the recent American sanctions on Iran have been designed to prevent it from fully complying with the terms of the nuclear deal and end uranium enrichment altogether.

In May, the US ended waivers allowing Iran to export excess levels of heavy water and exchange extra amounts of enriched uranium for raw uranium or yellow cake - actions required of Iran by the terms of the accord.