Iran says it defuses 30 bombs in Tehran - Tasnim

DUBAI - Authorities in Iran have neutralised 30 bombs meant to go off simultaneously in Tehran and detained 28 terrorists linked to Islamic State, Iran's Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday, citing the intelligence ministry. REUTERS
DUBAI - Authorities in Iran have neutralised 30 bombs meant to go off simultaneously in Tehran and detained 28 terrorists linked to Islamic State, Iran's Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday, citing the intelligence ministry. REUTERS
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.