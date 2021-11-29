Iran says 'firmly determined' to salvage nuclear deal

TEHERAN (AFP) - Iran is firmly determined to reach an agreement with major powers on salvaging its 2015 nuclear deal at talks that resume on Monday (Nov 29) in Vienna, its foreign ministry spokesman said.

"The delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran is in Vienna with a firm determination to reach an agreement and is looking forward to fruitful talks," Said Khatibzadeh told reporters.

"The government has shown its willingness and seriousness by sending a quality team known to all. If the other side shows the same willingness, we will be on the right track to reach an agreement."

The landmark 2015 agreement offered a lifting of some of the array of economic sanctions Iran had been under, in return for strict curbs on its nuclear programme.

But the deal began falling apart in 2018 when then US president Donald Trump pulled out and began reinstating sanctions.

The following year, Iran retaliated by starting to exceed the limits on its nuclear activity laid down in the deal.

Since the last Vienna talks were paused in June, the ultraconservative President Ebrahim Raisi has taken over, and his new government for several months ignored appeals to restart the talks.

According to local media, the Iranian delegation now in Vienna, led by Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri, has been greatly expanded for the new round of negotiations.

"If the United States comes to Vienna with the determination to break the deadlock and overcome the problems on which we did not agree in previous rounds, the path of dialogue will certainly be easier," said Khatibzadeh.

Khatibzadeh signalled Iran's distrust of longtime foe the United States.

"We are looking for practical verification of the implementation of American commitments under the nuclear agreement," he said, adding that was one of their "main focuses in continuing the talks."

Talks are to resume between Iran and the other parties Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia, while the United States is set to participate indirectly.

"With serious will, real determination and good faith, we hope to be able to take steps to reach an agreement as soon as possible to lift the sanctions, provided that the other parties come to Vienna with a change of approach," said Khatibzadeh.

"If that happens, the results can be announced quickly." Iran has in recent months restricted the activities of inspectors from UN watchdog the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Its head Rafael Grossi visited Teheran last week, but said on his return that "no progress" had been made on the issues he raised.

Khatibzadeh, asked about the visit, said: "Good talks took place at different levels. These talks remained unfinished because we did not reach agreement on some words and concepts that are important to both sides, but the terms of the agreement were almost finalised." He added that the Iranian delegation would have meetings with the Vienna-based IAEA in coming days "regarding the finalisation of the text" and that "relations between the two sides will continue at different levels".

The Iranian spokesman also criticised Britain after its Foreign Secretary Liz Truss pledged in a newspaper article co-written with Israel's Yair Lapid to work "night and day" to stop Iran from getting a nuclear bomb.

"You will find that at least some European countries are not coming to Vienna with the necessary will to lift sanctions," Khatibzadeh said.

"This shows that not only are some of these countries not serious, but they want to prolong the talks and delay the lifting of sanctions."