Iran says any US attack including limited strikes would be ‘act of aggression’

A billboard in Tehran carrying a poem that reads "Human will defeat the evils" in Persian.

PHOTO: EPA

TEHRAN – Iran said on Feb 23 that any US attack, including limited strikes, would be an “act of aggression” that would precipitate a response, after

US President Donald Trump said he was considering a limited strike on Iran

.

“And with respect to your first question concerning the limited strike, I think there is no limited strike,” foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said at a briefing in Tehran attended by an AFP journalist.

“An act of aggression would be regarded as an act of aggression. Period. And any state would react to an act of aggression as part of its inherent right of self-defence ferociously so that’s what we would do.” AFP

