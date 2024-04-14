Iran’s attacks on Israel were designed to minimise deaths, say analysts. But what next?

WASHINGTON – Iran’s attacks on Israel were telegraphed ahead of time and calibrated to minimise casualties, say US defence analysts.
The question now is what Israel will do and whether the United States can rein it in.
“At some level, the attacks were telegraphed weeks ahead of time, giving both Israel and the US time to respond,” Dr Raphael Cohen, director of the strategy and doctrine programme at Rand’s Project Air Force, told The Straits Times.
“They were conducted at night so civilians were at home and were relatively slow-moving so Israel and its allies had a chance to intercept them,” he added.
“All this means that Iran likely knew there would be limited casualties and damage from the strikes.”
There is an element of optics at play here, agreed Professor Benjamin Radd, a lecturer in law and global studies at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) School of Law.
Another clue was that the Iranian delegation at the United Nations issued a statement that “the matter can be deemed concluded”, even before all the drones would have made it to Israel, he added.
“The choice of military targets, rather than civilian population centres, indicate that Iran did not want to escalate any further, but merely to respond to the domestic pressure it was under to retaliate in some way for the attack against its embassy compound in Damascus,” Prof Radd told ST.
Still, the April 13 drone and missile attacks mark the first time that Iran has conducted a direct military assault on Israel.
It launched more than 200 drones and dozens of ground-to-ground missiles at Israel, including more than 10 cruise missiles, Israel’s military spokesperson Rear-Admiral Daniel Hagari said.
Most of these were intercepted outside Israeli borders, he added. No one was killed but a seven-year-old girl in southern Israel was wounded by shrapnel following the interception of an Iranian drone over the area, reports said.
Tehran had vowed to retaliate for a suspected Israeli strike on April 1 on an Iranian consular building in Syria that killed 12 people, including two senior generals in the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ elite Quds Force.
“Effective or not, this still was a massive attack on Israel proper and a pretty dramatic escalation,” Dr Cohen said, noting that Iran could have chosen to target an Israeli facility outside of Israel instead.
Asked if Israel might retaliate, he said members of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition were pushing for a response.
In a brief post on X, Mr Netanyahu wrote: “We intercepted, we repelled, together we shall win.”
It is unclear if Israel would similarly – under pressure from the US – telegraph its response so that Iran has time to react.
But Israel already sees itself as at war with Iran as it believes that Iran is the power behind the throne, funding and arming the Hamas militants in Gaza, the Hezbollah militia in Lebanon and the Houthi rebels in Yemen, said Dr Cohen.
The attack will also heighten Israel’s concern over the Iranian nuclear programme, he added, pointing to media reports that said Iran is inching closer to a bomb in defiance of United Nations resolutions.
“Given that Iran has now shown itself as willing to directly attack Israel, these concerns are going to mount,” he said.
Biden-Netanyahu rift will not impact US response
Hours before the attack, US President Joe Biden cut short a visit to his home state of Delaware and convened national security advisers in the White House Situation Room.
He has offered “ironclad” support to Israel. “I just met with my national security team for an update on Iran’s attacks against Israel. Our commitment to Israel’s security against threats from Iran and its proxies is ironclad,” Mr Biden said in a post on X.
Absent a formal treaty, the guarantee is close to a mutual defence agreement.
“It means that the US will respond proactively to neutralise any threats from Iran, and work in close cooperation with Israel to counter any acts of aggression going forward,” said Prof Radd.
This will include everything short of deploying US forces and “putting boots on the ground,” which would be difficult to do without congressional authorisation, he said.
“Expect things like the use of US fighter jets to intercept Iranian drones/missiles, increased military aid like weapons and munitions, cooperation on intelligence, deterrent measures in the Gulf and Mediterranean.”
Defensive steps meant to limit situation from spiralling
Relations between Mr Biden and Mr Netanyahu have come under strain after Israel’s ongoing offensive in Gaza, which has killed over 32,000 Palestinians. Mr Biden has described the offensive, which was in retaliation for Hamas’ Oct 7 attack on southern Israel that killed some 1,200 people, as “over the top”.
But that strain is not likely to be a factor in how Mr Biden will respond to the crisis.
“If anything, it will compel both leaders to cooperate even more so and repair the rift that has emerged between them,” Prof Radd said.
The US can now act in a variety of ways to help de-escalate the situation.
It can help Israel assess the damage and casualties and work with regional allies to reduce Iran’s ability to continue these attacks, said Prof Radd. For example, by tracking Iranian projectiles and other movements, and denying access to airspace, as they have already done.
The US can also continue to remind Iran that any further escalation will risk a greater conflict that will include the US and other allies, he added.