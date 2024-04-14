Iran’s attacks on Israel were designed to minimise deaths, say analysts. But what next?

WASHINGTON – Iran’s attacks on Israel were telegraphed ahead of time and calibrated to minimise casualties, say US defence analysts.

The question now is what Israel will do and whether the United States can rein it in.

“At some level, the attacks were telegraphed weeks ahead of time, giving both Israel and the US time to respond,” Dr Raphael Cohen, director of the strategy and doctrine programme at Rand’s Project Air Force, told The Straits Times.

“They were conducted at night so civilians were at home and were relatively slow-moving so Israel and its allies had a chance to intercept them,” he added.

“All this means that Iran likely knew there would be limited casualties and damage from the strikes.”

There is an element of optics at play here, agreed Professor Benjamin Radd, a lecturer in law and global studies at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) School of Law.

Another clue was that the Iranian delegation at the United Nations issued a statement that “the matter can be deemed concluded”, even before all the drones would have made it to Israel, he added.

“The choice of military targets, rather than civilian population centres, indicate that Iran did not want to escalate any further, but merely to respond to the domestic pressure it was under to retaliate in some way for the attack against its embassy compound in Damascus,” Prof Radd told ST.

Still, the April 13 drone and missile attacks mark the first time that Iran has conducted a direct military assault on Israel.

It launched more than 200 drones and dozens of ground-to-ground missiles at Israel, including more than 10 cruise missiles, Israel’s military spokesperson Rear-Admiral Daniel Hagari said.

Most of these were intercepted outside Israeli borders, he added. No one was killed but a seven-year-old girl in southern Israel was wounded by shrapnel following the interception of an Iranian drone over the area, reports said.

Tehran had vowed to retaliate for a suspected Israeli strike on April 1 on an Iranian consular building in Syria that killed 12 people, including two senior generals in the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ elite Quds Force.

“Effective or not, this still was a massive attack on Israel proper and a pretty dramatic escalation,” Dr Cohen said, noting that Iran could have chosen to target an Israeli facility outside of Israel instead.