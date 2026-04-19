Iran replenishes launchers at higher rate than pre-war, guards commander says

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DUBAI, April 19 - Iran now updates and replenishes its missile and drone launchers at a higher speed than it did prior to the war with the U.S. and Israel, the Revolutionary Guards Aerospace Force commander said on Sunday, according to Nournews.

Israel and the U.S. launched attacks on Iran on February 28, with one of their aims being the neutralization of Iran's missile strike force.

Majid Mousavi's statement was shared alongside an edited video of him inspecting an unspecified underground missile facility. The video also included footage of drones, missiles and launchers inside underground facilities as well as ground missile launches.

Reuters was unable to verify the footage. REUTERS