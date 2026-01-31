Iran renews threat to strike Israel as fears of US attack grow
TEHRAN – Iran’s army chief renewed warnings that Tehran could strike Israel, as tensions heighten amid fears of a possible US military attack on the Islamic Republic.
“If the enemy makes a mistake, it will without doubt endanger its own security, the security of the region, and the security of the Zionist regime,” Major-General Amir Hatami said, according to the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency on Jan 31.
Tehran is closely monitoring hostile movements across the region, Maj-Gen Hatami said, adding that “our finger is on the trigger,” according to the report.
A day earlier, Mr Ali Shamkhani, an adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, told Beirut-based Al Mayadeen that Tehran was prepared to deliver a “proportionate, effective, and deterrent response”, including strikes deep inside Israel, if it detected “hostile intent”.
Concerns about a US attack on Iran have intensified after President Donald Trump ordered military hardware to the Middle Eas
ordered military hardware to the Middle East in January following Tehran’s brutal crackdown on protesters.
On Jan 30, Mr Trump said he had persuaded Iran’s leadership to delay executing demonstrator
persuaded Iran’s leadership to delay executing demonstrators and again urged the country to negotiate a nuclear agreement.
In an X post on Jan 31, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran was ready to “embrace a fair and equitable nuclear deal” that would ensure “‘No Nuclear Weapons’ and guaranteeing the lifting of sanctions”. BLOOMBERG