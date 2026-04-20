World weighs fate of Middle East ceasefire after US seizes Iranian cargo ship

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Displaced residents cross an army checkpoint as they make their way back to their homes in the southern Lebanon, on April 19.

DeeperDive is a beta AI feature. Refer to full articles for the facts.

Follow our live coverage here.

WASHINGTON/ CAIRO - Concerns grew on April 20 that the ceasefire between the United States and Iran might not hold after the US said it had seized an Iranian cargo ship that tried to run its blockade and Iran vowed to retaliate.

Efforts to build a more lasting peace in the region likewise appeared to be on shaky ground, as Iran said it would not participate in a second round of negotiations that the US had hoped to kick off before the ceasefire expires on April 21 .

The United States has maintained a blockade of Iranian ports, while Iran has lifted and then reimposed its own blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which typically handl es roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply.

The US military said on April 19 that it had fired on an Iranian-flagged cargo ship as the vessel sailed towards Iran’s Bandar Abbas port on April 19 after a six-hour standoff, disabling its engines.

“We have full custody of their ship, and are seeing what’s on board!” President Trump wrote on social media.

Iran’s military said the ship had been travelling from China.

“We warn that the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will soon respond and retaliate against this armed piracy by the US military,” a military spokesperson said, according to state media.

Oil prices jumped more than 5 per cent and stock markets wobbled as traders fretted that the ceasefire would collapse and traffic in and out of the Gulf would remain at a bare minimum.

Iran state media reported that Tehran had rejected new peace talks, citing the ongoing blockade, threatening rhetoric, and Washington’s shifting positions and “excessive demands.”

The US military said on April 19 that it had fired on an Iranian-flagged cargo ship as the vessel sailed towards Iran’s Bandar Abbas port. PHOTO: REUTERS

“One cannot restrict Iran’s oil exports while expecting free security for others,” Iran’s First Vice-President Mohammadreza Aref wrote on social media. “The choice is clear: either a free oil market for all, or the risk of significant costs for everyone.”

Mr Trump had earlier warned Iran that the US would destroy every bridge and power plant in Iran if Tehran rejects his terms, continuing a pattern of such threats.

Iran has said that if the US were to attack its civilian infrastructure, it would hit power stations and desalination plants of Gulf Arab neighbours.

Preparing for talks that might not happen

Mr Trump said his envoys would arrive in Islamabad on the evening of April 20, one day before a two-week ceasefire ends.

A White House official had said the US delegation would be headed by Vice-President J.D. Vance, who led the war’s first peace talks a week ago, and also include Mr Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

However, Mr Trump had separately told ABC News and MS Now that Mr Vance would not go.

Pakistan, which has served as the main mediator, appeared to be preparing for the talks.

Two giant US C-17 cargo planes landed at an air base on the afternoonof April 19, carrying security equipment and vehicles in preparation for the US delegation’s arrival, two Pakistani security sources said.

Municipal authorities in the capital city of Islamabad halted public transport and heavy-goods traffic through the city.

Barbed wire was rolled out near the Serena Hotel, where last week’s talks were held. The hotel told all guests to leave.

Iran’s Parliament speaker, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, who has led Iran’s side in the talks, had earlier said the two sides had made progress but were still far apart on nuclear issues and the Strait.

European allies, repeatedly criticised by Mr Trump for not aiding his war effort, worry that Washington’s negotiating team is pushing for a swift, superficial deal that would require months or years of technically complex follow-on talks.

Now in its eighth week, the war has created the most severe shock to global energy supplies in history, sending oil prices surging because of the de facto closure of the strait.

Thousands of people have been killed by US-Israeli strikes on Iran and in an Israeli invasion of Lebanon conducted in parallel since the war began on Feb 28.

Iran responded to the attacks with missiles and drones against Israeli and nearby Arab countries that host US bases.

The Islamic Republic executed two men convicted of cooperating with Israel’s Mossad intelligence service and planning attacks inside the country, the judiciary’s news outlet Mizan reported on April 19. REUTERS