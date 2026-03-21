Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

A cargo ship in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from the United Arab Emirates, near the border with Oman, on March 11.

Follow our live coverage here.

– Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has said Tehran is ready to facilitate the passage of Japanese vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for global energy shipments, and that negotiations with Japan on the issue are ongoing.

“We have not closed the strait. It is open,” Mr Araqchi said in a telephone interview with Kyodo News on March 21.

He also stressed that Iran, which was attacked by the US and Israel on Feb 28, is seeking “not a ceasefire, but a complete, comprehensive and lasting end to the war”.

Mr Araqchi said Iran has not closed the strategic waterway but has imposed restrictions on vessels belonging to countries involved in attacks against Iran, while offering assistance to others amid heightened security concerns.

He added that Iran is prepared to ensure safe passage for countries such as Japan if they coordinate with Tehran.

Japan relies on the Middle East for more than 90 per cent of its crude oil imports, most of which travel through the strait.

The issue of navigation through the strait by Japanese vessels was discussed in his recent talks with Japan’s Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, Mr Araqchi said, noting that discussions are continuing, but the details cannot be disclosed.

Mr Araqchi, a former ambassador to Japan, has held phone talks with Mr Motegi twice since the war began. The top Iranian diplomat said he had discussed the passage of Japanese ships through the strait with Mr Motegi.

In their most recent conversation earlier in the week, Mr Motegi urged Iran to ensure the safety of all vessels in the strait.

The war has escalated into a broader confrontation that has raised concern about regional stability and the security of energy supplies passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

In Tokyo, a Foreign Ministry official said Japan will carefully assess Mr Araqchi’s remarks, adding that, even if Japanese vessels are able to sail through, the surge in energy prices will remain.

A Japanese government official said “directly negotiating with the Iranian side” is the “most effective way” to lift the blockade of the strait, while noting the need to avoid provoking the US.

Vessels from countries such as India, Pakistan and Turkey have reportedly passed through the strait.

Iran has rejected calls for a temporary truce, insisting that any resolution must include guarantees against future attacks, as well as compensation for the damage inflicted during the conflict.

Mr Araqchi described the war as “imposed on Iran”, saying Tehran had been engaged in negotiations with the US when the attacks began.

“This was an illegal, unprovoked act of aggression,” he said, adding that Iran’s response constitutes self-defence and will continue “for as long as it takes”.

He called on the international community, including Japan, to take a stand against the attacks, while expressing appreciation for Tokyo’s traditionally “balanced and fair” position and longstanding friendly ties with Iran.

Mr Araqchi noted that several countries are attempting to mediate an end to the conflict and said Iran is “open to any initiative” and willing to consider proposals.

At the same time, he suggested that while diplomatic efforts are ongoing, the US has yet to demonstrate its readiness for a genuine resolution. KYODO NEWS