Iran publicly executes man convicted of rape

The identity of the convict and the date of his sentencing were not immediately disclosed.

TEHRAN – Iran on Nov 25 publicly executed a man after convicting him of raping two women in the northern province of Semnan, the judiciary said.

The execution was carried out in the town of Bastam after the Supreme Court upheld the verdict, the judiciary’s official outlet Mizan Online reported.

Mizan cited the head of the provincial judiciary, Mr Mohammad Akbari, as saying the ruling had been “confirmed and enforced after precise review by the Supreme Court”.

The provincial authority said the man had “deceived two women and committed rape by force and coercion”, adding that he used “intimidation and threats” to instil fear of reputational harm in the victims.

Iran usually carries out executions inside prisons, but the punishment came two weeks after the public hanging of a man convicted of murder.

The Islamic republic, which executes most convicts by hanging, is the world’s second most prolific executioner after China, according to rights groups including Amnesty International. AFP



