Straitstimes.com header logo

Iran military warns will target region’s oil sites if Israel hits energy infrastructure

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A video grab from social media on March 7 and 8 showing fire erupting at an oil depot in Iran's capital Tehran.

A video grab from social media on March 7 and 8 showing fire erupting at an oil depot in Iran's capital Tehran.

PHOTO: AFP

Google Preferred Source badge

TEHRAN - Iran’s military warned on March 8 it would target oil sites in the region if Israel

continued to strike energy infrastructure

in the Islamic republic.

“The governments of Islamic countries are expected to warn the criminal America and the savage Zionist regime of such cowardly, inhumane actions as soon as possible,” Mr Ebrahim Zolfaghari, a spokesman for Iran’s central military command, told state TV.

“Otherwise, similar measures will be taken in the region, and if you can tolerate oil at more than US$200 (S$255) per barrel, continue this game.” AFP

More on this topic
US says it will not hit Iran energy sector
S’poreans on second repatriation flight from the Middle East arrive to loud cheers at Changi Airport
See more on

Iran

Oil and gas sector

Wars and conflicts

Defence and military

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.