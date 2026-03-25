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Iran military spokesperson says US is negotiating with itself

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A residential building in Tehran damaged by a strike.

A residential building in Tehran damaged by a strike.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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TEHRAN – The United States is negotiating with itself, an Iranian military spokesman said, according to state media on March 25, a day after US President Donald Trump said Tehran wants to make a deal to end the war in the Middle East.

A 15-point plan aimed at putting an end to the conflict was drafted by Washington and sent to Tehran, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on March 24.

“Has the level of your inner struggle reached the stage of you negotiating with yourself?” Mr Ebrahim Zolfaqari, spokesperson for the unified command of Iran’s armed forces, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, taunted the US leadership.

“People like us can never get along with people like you.”

Mr Zolfaqari said US investments and pre-war energy prices would not return as long as Washington does not accept that regional stability is guaranteed by Iranian armed forces. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.