Straitstimes.com header logo

Iran military announces halt to operation against Israel

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

People inspect the damage caused by a nearby impact, after Iran launched missiles towards an Israeli settlement in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

People inspect the damage caused by a nearby impact, after Iran launched missiles towards an Israeli settlement in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

Tehran - Iran’s military command on June 8 announced it was halting its operation against Israel after the two sides exchanged fire for the first time since a truce took effect in April.

Iran had delivered a “painful response” to Israel and “accordingly, the cessation of armed forces operations is hereby announced”, the Khatam al-Anbiya command said in a statement carried by state television.

“However, it is emphasised that should acts of aggression and hostility continue, including in southern Lebanon, much more severe and crushing measures than before will follow,” it added. AFP

More on this topic
Iran ends attacks on Israel after Trump tells both sides to ‘stop shooting’
EU sanctions Iran Guards over closure of Hormuz
See more on

Iran

Israel

Wars and conflicts

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.