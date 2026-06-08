Iran military announces halt to operation against Israel

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People inspect the damage caused by a nearby impact, after Iran launched missiles towards an Israeli settlement in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Tehran - Iran’s military command on June 8 announced it was halting its operation against Israel after the two sides exchanged fire for the first time since a truce took effect in April.

Iran had delivered a “painful response” to Israel and “accordingly, the cessation of armed forces operations is hereby announced”, the Khatam al-Anbiya command said in a statement carried by state television.

“However, it is emphasised that should acts of aggression and hostility continue, including in southern Lebanon, much more severe and crushing measures than before will follow,” it added. AFP