Iran makes sweeping pledge of cooperation to IAEA ahead of watchdog’s board meeting

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi (centre) meets IAEA chief Rafael Grossi (left) in Teheran, on March 4, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
42 sec ago
Published
43 sec ago

VIENNA - Iran has given sweeping assurances to the UN nuclear watchdog that it will finally assist a long-stalled investigation into uranium particles found at undeclared sites and even re-install removed monitoring equipment, the watchdog said on Saturday.

The International Atomic Energy Agency and Iran issued a joint statement on IAEA chief Rafael Grossi’s return from a trip to Teheran, just two days before a quarterly meeting of the agency’s 35-nation Board of Governors.

The statement went into little detail but the possibility of a marked improvement in relations between the two is likely to stave off a Western push for another resolution ordering Iran to cooperate, diplomats said.

Iran has, however, made similar promises before that have yielded little or nothing.

“Iran expressed its readiness to... provide further information and access to address the outstanding safeguards issues,” the joint statement said.

A confidential IAEA report to member states seen by Reuters said Mr Grossi “looks forward to... prompt and full implementation of the Joint Statement”.

Iran is supposed to provide access to information, locations and people, Mr Grossi told a news conference at Vienna airport soon after landing, suggesting a vast improvement after years of Iranian stonewalling.

Iran would also allow the re-installation of extra monitoring equipment that had been put in place under the 2015 nuclear deal, but then removed last year as the deal unravelled in the wake of the US withdrawal from the deal in 2018 under then-president Donald Trump.

Follow-up talks in Iran between IAEA and Iranian officials aimed at hammering out the details would happen “very, very soon”, Mr Grossi said.

Asked if all that monitoring equipment would be re-installed, Mr Grossi replied “Yes”.

When asked where it would be re-installed, however, he said only that it would be at a number of locations. REUTERS

IAEA director-general Rafael Grossi addresses the media upon his arrival from Teheran, at the VIP Terminal of the Vienna International Airport. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
More On This Topic
Iran can make fissile material for a bomb 'in about 12 days', says US official
Israel tells top US general it sees need to cooperate against Iran

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top