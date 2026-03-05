Straitstimes.com header logo

Iran launches missiles at Israel, no casualties reported

Rocket trails are seen in the sky above the Israeli coastal city of Netanya amid a fresh barrage of Iranian missile attacks on March 5, 2026.

PHOTO: AFP

JERUSALEM - Iran

launched several rounds of missiles at Israel

early on March 5, the Israeli military said, triggering alerts in several areas and explosions heard in Jerusalem but there were no immediate reports of casualties.

After a lull of more than seven hours, Israel’s military issued three separate alerts warning of Iranian missile fire in under two hours.

Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB also reported the launches.

AFP reporters in Jerusalem heard explosions following the third reported launch.

But Israel’s emergency services, the Magen David Adom, said it had received no reports of casulaties following the early rocket fire on March 5, and the military has cleared people to leave their shelters.

On March 4, the military’s Home Front Command said it would ease some war‑related restrictions effective midday on March 5, citing a decline in the number of missiles fired by Iran. AFP

