Straitstimes.com header logo

Iran judiciary chief urges swift verdicts for those linked to US, Israel

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Members of the police stand guard on a street in the capital, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, on March 12, 2026.

Members of the police stand guard on a street in the capital, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, on March 12.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

TEHRAN - Iran’s head of the judiciary said on March 16 there should be no leniency or delay in issuing verdicts against those affiliated with Israel and the United States.

“We must not delay or show leniency in executing final verdicts against those who, during wartime and unrest, committed crimes and were affiliated with the aggressor enemy,” said Mr Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei, according to Tasnim news agency.

He added that it was “necessary to accelerate the review and resolution of cases involving elements accused of threatening public security”.

The authorities have in recent weeks carried out sweeping raids across Iran, arresting in the last few days hundreds of people suspected of cooperating with Israel and the United States, local media reported.

On Feb 28, Israel and the US launched strikes on Iran, killing its supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and triggering a war that spread across the Middle East.

Iran responded by targeting Israel and US interests across the region.

More on this topic
Iran arrests dozens over suspected links to Israel
Iran arrests dozens, including foreign national tied to US and Israel, state media reports
See more on

Iran

Law enforcement

United States

Israel

Iran war

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.