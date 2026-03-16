Iran judiciary chief urges swift verdicts for those linked to US, Israel

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Members of the police stand guard on a street in the capital, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, on March 12.

TEHRAN - Iran’s head of the judiciary said on March 16 there should be no leniency or delay in issuing verdicts against those affiliated with Israel and the United States.

“We must not delay or show leniency in executing final verdicts against those who, during wartime and unrest, committed crimes and were affiliated with the aggressor enemy,” said Mr Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei, according to Tasnim news agency.

He added that it was “necessary to accelerate the review and resolution of cases involving elements accused of threatening public security”.

The authorities have in recent weeks carried out sweeping raids across Iran, arresting in the last few days hundreds of people suspected of cooperating with Israel and the United States, local media reported.

On Feb 28, Israel and the US launched strikes on Iran, killing its supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and triggering a war that spread across the Middle East.

Iran responded by targeting Israel and US interests across the region.