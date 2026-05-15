Iran has ‘no trust’ in the US, will negotiate only if it is serious, foreign minister says

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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said all vessels can pass through the Strait of Hormuz except those at war with Tehran.

NEW DELHI - Tehran has “no trust” in the US and is interested in negotiating with Washington only if it is serious, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on May 15, as talks on ending the war remained on hold.

All vessels can pass through the Strait of Hormuz except those at war with Tehran, Mr Araghchi told reporters in New Delhi during a visit to attend the BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting, adding that vessels wanting to transit should coordinate with its navy.

The situation around the key conduit was “very complicated”, he said.

Iran effectively shut the strait, which earlier handled about one-fifth of the world’s oil and gas supply, to most shipping traffic after its war with the US and Israel erupted in February.

Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire in April but have been struggling to thrash out a permanent peace pact.

Talks, mediated by Pakistan, have been suspended since Iran and the US each rejected the other’s most recent proposals last week.

Mr Araghchi said “contradictory messages” had raised Iranian doubts about the Americans’ real intentions, adding that the Pakistani mediation process had not failed but was in “difficulty”.

The United States and Israel have cut short two previous rounds of talks with Tehran in the past 13 months by launching campaigns of air strikes on Iran.

Iran is trying to keep the ceasefire to give diplomacy a chance but is also prepared to go back to fighting, Mr Araghchi said.

The issues holding up negotiations between the two sides include Iran’s nuclear ambitions and its control of ⁠the Hormuz.

Mr Araghchi’s statement on May 15 came hours after US President Donald Trump said his patience with Iran was running out and agreed in talks with Chinese President Xi ​Jinping that Tehran must reopen the strait.

Asked if Tehran was open to mediation by Beijing, Mr Araghchi said Iran appreciated the efforts of any country that had the ability to help.

“We have very good relations with China,” he said. “We are strategic partners, and we know that the Chinese have good intentions. So, anything they can do to help diplomacy would be welcomed.”

Mr Araghchi added: “We hope that, with the advancement of negotiations, we will reach a good conclusion so that the Strait of Hormuz can be completely secured and we can expedite the normalisation of traffic through the strait.” REUTERS