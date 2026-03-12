Straitstimes.com header logo

Iran has laid about a dozen mines in Strait of Hormuz, sources say

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Tankers sail in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from northern Ras al-Khaimah, near the border with Oman’s Musandam governance, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in United Arab Emirates, March 11, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer

Tankers in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz, on March 11.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge
  • Iran has deployed mines in the Strait of Hormuz, disrupting oil and LNG exports through this key strategic chokepoint.
  • The US military has targeted Iranian mine-laying vessels, destroying 16, but hasn't provided commercial ship escorts.
  • President Trump demands Iran remove the mines or face military consequences, as Strait closure gives Tehran leverage.

AI generated

WASHINGTON - Iran has deployed about a dozen mines in the Strait of Hormuz, two sources familiar with the matter said, in a move likely to complicate the reopening of the narrow waterway, an important route for shipping oil and liquefied natural gas.

Exports of oil and LNG through the strategic chokepoint along Iran’s coast have effectively been halted by

the war launched 12 days ago

by the United States and Israel, helping to drive a surge in world energy prices.

Iran’s military command on March 11 said the world should be prepared for oil to hit US$200 a barrel.

One source said the locations of most of the mines are known but declined to say how the US planned to deal with them.

CNN first reported the mining of the strait on March 10.

Iran has long threatened to retaliate against any military attack by mining the strait.

About a fifth of global oil and LNG normally passes through the strait.

Tehran’s ability to stop shipping through the channel gives it enormous leverage over the US and its allies.

The US military says it has targeted Iranian mine-laying vessels, eliminating 16 of them on March 10.

But the US Navy has so far declined to provide protective escorts to commercial ships through the strait.

US President Donald Trump on March 10 demanded that Iran immediately remove any mines deployed in the strait and he said that it would face unspecified military consequences if it failed to do so. REUTERS

More on this topic
Iran might have a few military surprises in store as US hopes of a swift victory fade 
Iran’s new supreme leader ‘lightly injured’ but active, Iranian official says
See more on

Iran

Energy

United States

Israel

Wars and conflicts

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.