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Iran has asked to continue talks and the US agreed, Trump says

People drive past an anti-U.S. billboard depicting U.S. President Donald Trump and the Strait of Hormuz, in Tehran, Iran, May 2, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

July 10 - President Donald Trump on Friday said the United States had agreed to talks with Iran after Tehran asked to continue negotiations, while stressing that the June ceasefire between the two nations was over.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has asked us to continue 'talks.' We have agreed to do so, but the United States has stated to them, in no uncertain terms, that the Cease Fire is OVER!" Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

The U.S. and Iran traded strikes this week, with the Iranian armed forces launching attacks on U.S. military infrastructure in Gulf states on Thursday following U.S. strikes on Iran's southern coastal and eastern provinces.

The two nations reached an interim deal last month to end a four month conflict that has throttle worldwide energy supplies.

Trump's inability to end the war has frustrated the president, whose Republican Party faces midterm elections later this year amid high gas prices and voter discontent. REUTERS