Iran hangs man convicted of links to Israel’s Mossad

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Iran has in recent weeks carried out multiple executions of people linked to mass protests in January that the authorities say were instigated by Israel.

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TEHRAN – Iran hanged a man convicted of links to Israel’s Mossad spy agency on April 22, the judiciary said, the latest in a string of executions against the backdrop of the war with Israel and the United States.

“Mehdi Farid... was hanged this morning for extensive cooperation with the terrorist spy service Mossad after the case was examined and the final verdict was approved,” the judiciary’s Mizan Online website said.

It was not immediately clear when he was arrested or when his trial took place, but the court found him guilty of “intelligence cooperation and espionage for the Zionist regime” under the capital offence “corruption on earth”.

Iran has in recent weeks carried out multiple executions of people linked to mass protests in January that the authorities say were instigated by Israel, the United States and opposition groups, including the banned People’s Mujahedin.

Iran has been at war with the United States and Israel since Feb 28 but a ceasefire has been in place since April 8. AFP







