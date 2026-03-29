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Iran Guards threaten to hit US universities in the Middle East

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Iran’s Revolutionary Guard on March 29 threatened to target US universities in the Middle East after saying US-Israeli strikes had destroyed two Iranian universities.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard's threat on March 29 came after US-Israeli strikes destroyed two Iranian universities.

PHOTO: AFP

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TEHRAN - Iran’s Revolutionary Guard on March 29 threatened to target US universities in the Middle East after saying US-Israeli strikes had destroyed two Iranian universities.

“If the US government wants its universities in the region to be free from retaliation... it must condemn the bombing of the universities in an official statement by 12 noon on Monday, March 30, Tehran time,” said the statement published by Iranian media.

The statement added: “We advise all employees, professors, and students of American universities in the region and residents of their surrounding areas” stay a kilometre away from campuses.

Several US universities have campuses scattered throughout the Gulf region, such as Texas A&M University in Qatar and New York University in the United Arab Emirates.

Strikes overnight on March 27 to March 28 hit Tehran, including the university of science and technology in the northeast of the capital, damaging buildings but not causing any casualties, according to media reports. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.