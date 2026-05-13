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Iran frees prominent rights lawyer Sotoudeh on bail - reports

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FILE PHOTO: The image of human rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh (Iran) appears on screen as she receives the 2020 Right Livelihood Award during the digital award ceremony in Stockholm, Sweden December 3, 2020. Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency/via REUTERS /File Photo

FILE PHOTO: The image of human rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh (Iran) appears on screen as she receives the 2020 Right Livelihood Award during the digital award ceremony in Stockholm, Sweden December 3, 2020. Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency/via REUTERS /File Photo

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DUBAI, May 13 - Iran has released on bail prominent human rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh, who was arrested in early April in a crackdown during the conflict with the United States and Israel, Iranian news agencies and her daughter said on Wednesday.

Nournews, affiliated with Iran's top security body, said Sotoudeh was freed on bail, without referring to any charges she might still face. Mehraveh Khandan, Sotoudeh's daughter, confirmed her mother's release in a post on social media.

Sotoudeh, recipient of prizes including the 2012 Sakharov Prize from the European Parliament, has been jailed multiple times on security charges linked to her human rights advocacy.

On Sunday, Iran's imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi was moved to a hospital in the capital Tehran, after being granted a suspension of her sentence on heavy bail, a foundation run by her family said. REUTERS

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