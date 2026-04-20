Iran says US not serious about diplomacy, no plan for second round of negotiations

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People walking past a banner depicting US President Donald Trump with the slogan “The Deliverer” in Jerusalem on April 20.

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– Iran’s Foreign Ministry said on April 20 that the US was not serious about pursuing diplomacy, citing what it called “violations” of their two-week ceasefire.

“While claiming diplomacy and readiness for negotiations, the US is carrying out behaviours that do not in any way indicate seriousness in pursuing a diplomatic process,” ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said in a weekly press briefing.

He added that a US attack on an Iranian cargo ship early on April 20, the US naval blockade on Iranian ports and delays in implementing a ceasefire in Lebanon were all “clear violations of the ceasefire”.

Iran has been at war with Israel and the US since Feb 28, when strikes killed the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, triggering a conflict that has engulfed the region.

Tehran and Washington have since held a round of negotiations that failed to culminate in a deal to end the war. It took place against the backdrop of a fragile two-week ceasefire, which began on April 8.

US President Donald Trump said on April 19 that he had ordered US negotiators to travel to Pakistan on April 20 to hold another round of talks. Iran has yet to confirm its attendance.

Mr Baghaei said: “As of now, while I am at your service, we have no plans for the next round of negotiation, and no decision has been made in this regard.”

Key sticking points include Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium and the status of the strategic Strait of Hormuz, which has been largely closed since the outbreak of the war.

“Regarding the issue of transferring enriched uranium, neither during this period of negotiations nor before has transferring it to the United States been discussed,” Mr Baghaei said.

“It was never raised as an option for us.” AFP