Iran Foreign Minister Araghchi likely to reach Islamabad on April 24, Pakistani source says

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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is expected to arrive in Islamabad at night with a small team.

ISLAMABAD - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is expected to arrive in Islamabad on the night of April 24 with a small team and peace talks with US are likely to take place, a government source said.

The United States logistics and security team is already in Islamabad for the talks, the source added.

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry said earlier on April 24 that Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar received a phone call from Mr Araghchi on the same day, where Mr Dar underscored the importance of dialogue and engagement to address outstanding issues. REUTERS

More to follow.