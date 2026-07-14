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Iran executes two over charges of ISIS membership

Rights groups said that Iran executes more people annually than any other nation besides China.

TEHRAN – The Iranian authorities on July 14 hanged two people convicted of being part of the ISIS terror group, the judiciary’s news website reported.

“Following the Supreme Court’s final verdict and in accordance with legal procedure, two members of the terrorist ISIS group, Mohiyodin Abdollahi and Hossein Palani, were hanged this morning,” Mizan Online said.

It did not specify the date of their arrest or of the legal proceedings against them.

According to Mizan, the two men “were planning to launch terrorist operations” in the country and were sentenced to death for “armed rebellion against the Islamic Republic”.

ISIS has claimed multiple attacks on Iran in the past few years.

Iran executes more people annually than any other nation besides China, according to rights groups including Amnesty International.

The authorities have stepped up executions in the country since the start of the Middle East war sparked by US-Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb 28. AFP