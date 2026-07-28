Iran executes two men over charges related to January protests

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DUBAI, July 28 - Iran has executed two men who were sentenced to death for their part in protests in Isfahan during nationwide unrest that rocked the country in January, the Judiciary's Mizan News Agency reported on Tuesday.

Abolfazl Sepahi Badjani and Amirhossein Safari Hosseinabadi were among 12 men sentenced to death on charges of taking part in the killing of security force members in Alikhani Square in Isfahan on January 8. Another two in the same trial had already been executed.

Nationwide anti-government protests rocked the country in January and were repressed in the biggest crackdown in the history of the Islamic Republic, during which security forces killed thousands of protesters.

On Monday UN experts said at least 24 people have been executed in connection with the January protests so far in 2026.

Iran has been at war with the United States since February 28 when the U.S. and Israel began airstrikes on Iran, though this paused with a truce agreement in June.

Washington abruptly suspended a two-week campaign of renewed airstrikes on Iran on Saturday but President Trump has warned U.S. attacks would resume if negotiations fail to deliver an agreement. REUTERS