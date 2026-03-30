Iran executes two men linked to opposition group, judiciary outlet reports

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– Iran executed two men convicted of links to opposition group People’s Mojahedin Organisation of Iran (PMOI) and plotting armed attacks in Tehran using improvised launcher devices, its judiciary news outlet said on March 30 .

The news outlet did not provide details about when they were arrested.

In a statement, the Paris-based National Council of Resistance of Iran, the political arm of the PMOI, confirmed the executions and said the “barbaric” act was part of a broader effort to quell resistance within Iran.

Both men had been arrested in early 2024 and had been held at Evin prison in Tehran, the statement said.

It said a number of PMOI members and other political prisoners remained on death row and called for action to be taken to save their lives. REUTERS