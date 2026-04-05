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Iran executes two men involved in January protests, says judiciary news outlet

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DUBAI Iran executed two men convicted of attempting to storm a military facility and access an armoury during unrest in January, the Mizan news outlet of its judiciary said on April 5.

The men, identified as Mohammadamin Biglari and Shahin Vahedparast, were among a group of four in the same case who faced execution, according to rights group Amnesty International.

Iran’s Supreme Court upheld the sentences for the two defendants, who were among “rioters who sought to commit mass murder” by trying to steal weapons and military equipment, the outlet added.

Last week, Iran executed 18-year-old Amirhossein Hatami, convicted in the same case stemming from nationwide anti-government protests repressed by the Islamic republic in the biggest crackdown in its history.

In a recent report, Amnesty said 11 men faced a risk of imminent execution for participation in the protests.

They were “subjected to torture and other ill-treatment in detention”, before conviction in “grossly unfair trials that relied on forced confessions”, it added. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.