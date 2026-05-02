Iran executes two men convicted of spying for Israel: Judiciary

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The two men were said to have sent information or images to Israel spy agency Mossad.

TEHRAN – Iran hanged two men on May 2 convicted of spying for Israel, the judiciary said, the latest in a string of executions in recent weeks.

“Yaghoub Karimpour and Nasser Bekrzadeh were hanged for the crime of intelligence cooperation and espionage in favour of the Zionist regime,” the judiciary’s Mizan Online website said.

It was not immediately clear when the two men were arrested.

Mizan said Karimpour was convicted of the capital offence of “moharebeh”, or waging war against God, over “filming and photographing security and military locations and sending them to a Mossad officer during the imposed war”, referring to Iran’s 12-day war with Israel in June 2025.

It added that Bekrzadeh cooperated with Israel’s spy agency Mossad by sending information on “religious and provincial figures, as well as important centres such as the Natanz area”, home to a key nuclear site.

Mizan did not specify whether Bekrzadeh’s activities took place during wartime.

On Feb 28, Israel and the United States launched strikes on Iran, triggering another war that engulfed the Middle East but has been paused since April 8 under a fragile ceasefire.

Iran has in recent weeks carried out multiple executions of people linked to mass protests in January, which authorities say were instigated by Israel, the United States and opposition groups, including the banned People’s Mujahedin organisation.

On April 30 , Iran said it hanged a man, identified as Sasan Azadvar, who was convicted of acting on behalf of such groups by “attacking police officers” in the central province of Isfahan during the pre-war protests.

The demonstrations began in late December over rising living costs before spreading nationwide and evolving into anti-government protests that peaked on Jan 8 and 9.

Iranian authorities said the rallies began peacefully before turning into “foreign-instigated riots” involving killings and vandalism. AFP