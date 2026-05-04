Iran executes three men over involvement in anti-govt protests

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Arrests and executions in Iran have been on the rise since the start of the regional war triggered by a US-Israeli attack on Feb 28.

– Iran executed three men after they were convicted of involvement in anti-government protests that rocked the country in December and January, the authorities said on May 4 .

Arrests and executions in Iran, particularly linked to the protests that began in December over living costs, have been on the rise since the start of the regional war triggered by a US-Israeli attack on Feb 28.

“Mehdi Rassouli and Mohammad Reza Miri, Mossad agents involved in the January riots in Mashhad (north-east), responsible for widespread violence and the death of a member of the security forces, were hanged,” said the Iranian judiciary’s Mizan Online website, referring to the Israeli spy agency.

The court accused the two men of “using Molotov cocktails and bladed weapons, inciting and encouraging others to kill, and directly participating in the murder of a security officer”.

“Ebrahim Dolatabadi, one of the main instigators of the riots in Mashhad that claimed the lives of several members of the security forces, was also hanged,” Mizan added.

The sentences were carried out after the Supreme Court confirmed the verdict for all three men, said Mizan.

According to the Iranian authorities, the wave of protests that peaked in January began peacefully before descending into “riots fomented by foreign powers”.

The government has acknowledged more than 3,000 deaths in the protests, but blames the violence on “terrorist acts” orchestrated by the US and Israel.

On May 3 , a man was executed for his role in a murder committed during another round of protests that rocked Iran in 2022-2023 following the death of Ms Mahsa Amini, a young Iranian Kurdish woman.

Iran is the world’s most prolific executioner after China, according to rights groups.

In 2025, it hanged at least 1,500 people, according to figures from Norway-based human rights organisation Iran Human Rights, which says Iran has executed 12 people in cases linked to the protests of 2022-2023. AFP