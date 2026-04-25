Iran executes man over ‘mission’ for Israel’s spy agency

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– Iran on April 25 executed a man for carrying out a “mission” on behalf of Israel’s spy agency during mass protests in January, the judiciary reported.

It is the latest in a string of executions since war broke out with Israel and the US.

Erfan Kiani was hanged after his sentence was upheld by the country’s Supreme Court, the judiciary’s Mizan Online website said.

It described Kiani as one of the “main operatives” in a “mission assigned by Mossad” during unrest in the central Iranian province of Isfahan.

The judiciary accused him of “destruction of public and private property, arson, possession and use of Molotov cocktails, carrying a bladed weapon, blocking vehicle routes, attacking officers, and creating fear and panic among citizens”.

His execution follows the hanging on April 23 of another man in Iran, who was convicted of membership in a banned opposition group.

Iran has in recent weeks ramped up executions during its war with Israel and the US that began on Feb 28.

The authorities say the January protests were instigated by Israel, the US and opposition groups, including the banned People’s Mujahedin.

Since March 19, the Iranian authorities have executed nine men on charges linked to the protests.

Iran is the world’s second-most prolific user of the death penalty after China, according to rights groups including Amnesty International. AFP