Iran executes man over attack on military site during January protests, state media reports

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– Iran executed a man named Ali Fahim convicted over an attempt to storm a military facility and access an armoury during unrest in January, the state media said on April 6 , after the Supreme Court upheld his sentence.

Iran has already executed three others linked to the incident, including Amirhossein Hatami earlier last week, and Mohammadamin Biglari and Shahin Vahedparast on April 5 .

Another man linked to the same case is believed to face execution in the coming days, according to rights group Amnesty International.

Nationwide anti-government protests in January were repressed in the biggest crackdown in the Islamic Republic’s history.

The authorities said the defendants had tried to seize weapons and military equipment during protests, describing them as “rioters” acting against national security.

Amnesty International said several defendants were facing execution over the unrest, adding in a recent report that detainees in such cases had been subjected to torture and “grossly unfair trials”. REUTERS