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Iran executes man convicted of running over police during January protests

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DUBAI, Aug 16 - Iran executed a man convicted of deliberately driving his car into police officers during anti-government protests in the city of Karaj in January, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday.

Shahram Sadeghi was accused of driving a car into police officers in Karaj on January 8, injuring seven officers, one of whom was reportedly left in a coma for three months, according to Tasnim news agency.

The Karaj Revolutionary Court sentenced Sadeghi to death and confiscation of his assets for what authorities described as an “operational action” in favour of Israel, the United States and hostile groups under Iran's espionage law.

The Supreme Court upheld the sentence and it was carried out early on Sunday, according to the judiciary. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.