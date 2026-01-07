Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

- Iran executed a man accused of spying for Israel, the Iranian judiciary’s media outlet Mizan reported on Jan 7, naming the defendant as Ali Ardestani.

Entangled in a decades-long shadow war with Israel, Iran has executed many people it has accused of having links with Israel’s intelligence service and facilitating its operations in the country.

“The death sentence of Ali Ardestani for the crime of espionage in favour of the Mossad intelligence service by providing the country’s sensitive information was carried out after approval by the Supreme Court and through legal procedures,” Mizan said.