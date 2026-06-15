Iran executed 18 protesters in 2026: UN

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Iran executes more people annually than any other nation besides China, according to rights groups.

– Iran has executed at least 40 people, including 18 protesters, on “national security grounds” since the start of 2026, the United Nations said on June 15 .

UN rights chief Volker Turk said he felt “deeply for the people in Iran, caught between war and cruel repression”.

Since the start of 2026 , the Iranian authorities “have executed at least 40 people on national security grounds... including 18 protesters”, he told the UN Human Rights Council.

Iran executes more people annually than any other nation besides China, according to rights groups.

Turk lamented that Tehran had ramped up repression since a deadly crackdown on protests in January, on top of the Middle East war, sparked in February by US and Israeli attacks on Iran.

He welcomed the announcement on June 14 that the United States and Iran had agreed a peace deal, stressing that “it is clear all sides need to exercise maximum restraint and work to implement the agreement reached, quickly and in good faith”.

The conflict, he said, “has had a devastating impact on human rights across the region and around the world”.

Repression in Iran was dire even before the war.

In late December 2025, a protest movement sparked by economic pains quickly expanded into mass anti-government rallies, which were met by a crackdown that rights groups say killed thousands.

The Iranian authorities portrayed the protests as riots backed by the US and Israel and said the violence killed around 3,000 people.

Rights groups abroad put the toll higher and accused the security forces of firing at demonstrators.

“Since killing thousands of people during the egregious crushing of protests in January, the authorities have intensified their brutal crackdown, arresting thousands and imposing even more severe restrictions on civic space,” Turk said. AFP