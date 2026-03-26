Iran drafts law to impose tolls for transiting Strait of Hormuz

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Cargo ships in the Gulf near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from northern Ras al-Khaimah in United Arab Emirates.

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TEHRAN – The Iranian Parliament is working on a draft Bill to charge a fee in exchange for providing security to ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.

The plan is expected to be finalised next week, the agency said, citing an unnamed lawmaker.

“We are pursuing a proposal in which Iran’s sovereignty, control, and oversight in the Strait of Hormuz are formally recognised in law, and through the collection of tolls, a source of revenue is also created for the country,” Fars cited the lawmaker as saying.

Iran’s move to formalise a transit fee for the vital Strait of Hormuz comes as the war in the Middle East approaches the end of its fourth week.

The waterway through which a fifth of the world’s oil passes has been all but closed to tanker traffic, with only a trickle of ships, mainly with Chinese and Iranian affiliation, getting through.

The disruptions in Hormuz have resulted in forced shut-ins of Persian Gulf oil production, while refineries in the area have also been damaged in the war.

Oil prices have surged as a result, with global benchmark Brent topping US$114 a barrel earlier this week, and the Trump administration examining what a potential spike to US$200 would mean for the economy. Bloomberg