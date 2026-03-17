Iran detains dozens, warns of risk from 'enemy' during festival

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FILE PHOTO: A woman walks across the street, with a banner of all three leaders of Iran, late Ruhollah Khomeini, late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and Mojtaba Khamenei in the background, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 15, 2026. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani/File Photo

DUBAI, March 17 - Iran arrested 10 foreigners among dozens rounded up on suspicion of collaborating with Israel and the U.S., Iranian media said on Tuesday, as officials warned people to stay at home during a festival that they said could be exploited by "the enemy".

Iran's police chief Ahmadreza Radan said on Sunday that at least 500 people had been arrested since the start of the war pitting Tehran against Israel and Washington, accusing the detainees of sharing information with adversaries.

In addition to the 10 foreign individuals arrested in the northeastern Khorasan Razavi province, 55 people were detained in the southern Hormozgan province, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Tuesday.

The group of foreign individuals, whose nationality was not given in media reports, are accused of collecting information on sensitive sites and preparing field operations. The larger group arrested in southern Iran were presented as "mercenaries" of the U.S. and Israel.

The ministry of intelligence told state media on Tuesday that hundreds of Starlink systems, which some Iranians use to bypass an internet shutdown, were seized in a nationwide operation and reminded people that owning such technology could be subject to the highest punishments.

Meanwhile, the police chief also warned of the possibility that a popular festival held on Tuesday evening may see adversaries "create insecurity in the country".

In January, the country saw nationwide anti-government protests, which were quashed in the biggest crackdown in the Islamic Republic's history.

Chaharshanbe Suri (Scarlet Wednesday), an ancient Zoroastrian feast, is held on the eve of the last Wednesday of the Iranian calendar, with Iranians usually setting off fireworks and jumping over fires at their home courtyard or in the streets.

“The enemy may seek to cause accidents and even casualties with such actions in order to inflame the atmosphere in the country,” Radan said, according to state media.

A spokesperson for Tehran's firefighters also called upon people not to go outside for the festival, and instead celebrate at home. REUTERS