Iran claims ballistic missile attack on Iraq

ERBIL (Iraq) • Iran's Revolutionary Guards claimed responsibility for a dozen ballistic missiles that struck Iraq's northern Kurdish regional capital of Erbil in the early hours of yesterday, Iran's state media reported, adding that the attack was against Israeli "strategic centres" in Erbil.

The missiles, which targeted the US consulate's new building, caused only material damage and injured one civilian, the Kurdish Interior Ministry said. An Iraqi security official told Reuters that the missiles were manufactured in Iran.

"Any repetition of attacks by Israel will be met with a harsh, decisive and destructive response," the Revolutionary Guard said in a statement reported by state media.

A US official blamed Iran for the attack earlier yesterday but did not give further details. Iranian officials have yet to comment.

Separately, a US State Department spokesman said no Americans were hurt and there was no damage to US government facilities in Erbil.

US forces stationed at Erbil's international airport complex have in the past come under fire from rocket and drone attacks that Washington blames on Iran-aligned militia groups, but no such attacks have occurred for several months.

Iraq and neighbouring Syria are regularly the scene of violence between the United States and Iran.

Iran-backed Shi'ite militias have attacked US forces in both countries and Washington has on occasion retaliated with air strikes.

REUTERS