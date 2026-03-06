Straitstimes.com header logo

Iran calling US about a deal, claims Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks on the day he honors reigning Major League Soccer (MLS) champion Inter Miami CF players and team officials with an event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 5, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

US President Donald Trump also touted the US military actions in Iran, saying they were destroying Tehran’s missile and drone capability.

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump on March 5 said Tehran was reaching out to the United States about making a deal amid

US and Israeli strikes on Iran,

adding that further action to reduce pressure on oil was imminent.

“They’re calling, they’re saying ‘how do we make a deal?’ I said you're being a little bit late,” said Mr Trump, speaking at an event with the Inter Miami soccer team at the White House.

Mr Trump touted the US military actions in Iran, saying they were destroying Tehran’s missile and drone capability and that “their navy is gone – 24 ships in three days”, as he called on Iranian diplomats to request asylum and

help shape a better country.

“We also urge Iranian diplomats around the world to request asylum and to help us shape a new and better Iran,” he said.

Iran’s mission to the United Nations in New York declined to comment.

While Mr Trump said oil had “pretty much stabilised”, he said further action to reduce pressure on it was imminent.

The US Treasury Department is expected to announce measures soon aimed at combating rising energy prices, including potential action involving the oil futures market, a senior White House official said earlier on March 5. REUTERS

