Iran calling US about a deal, claims Trump

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US President Donald Trump also touted the US military actions in Iran, saying they were destroying Tehran’s missile and drone capability.

Follow our live coverage here.

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump on March 5 said Tehran was reaching out to the United States about making a deal amid US and Israeli strikes on Iran, adding that further action to reduce pressure on oil was imminent.

“They’re calling, they’re saying ‘how do we make a deal?’ I said you're being a little bit late,” said Mr Trump, speaking at an event with the Inter Miami soccer team at the White House.

Mr Trump touted the US military actions in Iran, saying they were destroying Tehran’s missile and drone capability and that “their navy is gone – 24 ships in three days”, as he called on Iranian diplomats to request asylum and help shape a better country.

“We also urge Iranian diplomats around the world to request asylum and to help us shape a new and better Iran,” he said.

Iran’s mission to the United Nations in New York declined to comment.

While Mr Trump said oil had “pretty much stabilised”, he said further action to reduce pressure on it was imminent.

The US Treasury Department is expected to announce measures soon aimed at combating rising energy prices, including potential action involving the oil futures market, a senior White House official said earlier on March 5. REUTERS