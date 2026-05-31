Iran authorities shutter cafe over alleged ‘satanic’ activities: media

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The Iranian authorities have long carried out raids and arrests targeting gatherings or networks accused of promoting “satanism".

TEHRAN – The Iranian authorities have shut down a cafe in central Tehran over allegations that it promoted “satanic” activities, local media reported on May 31.

The cafe, located on Tehran’s famed Valiasr street, had hosted events featuring Western-style music that “provided a setting for abnormal behaviours,” the Fars news agency reported.

The Mehr news agency said police accused patrons of engaging in “satanic movements”.

A 14-second muted video carried by Tasnim news agency showed a packed venue where performers played guitars while some customers nodded their heads in apparent rhythm with the music.

The Iranian authorities have long carried out raids and arrests targeting gatherings or networks accused of promoting “satanism,” and have in the past labelled some rock and heavy metal concerts as satanist events.

The Islamic republic has a history of targeting activities it considers contrary to Islamic values or influenced by Western cultures. AFP