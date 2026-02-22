Iran and US views on sanctions relief differ, Iranian official tells Reuters

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

DUBAI, Feb 22 - Iran and the United States have differing views over sanctions relief in talks to curb Tehran's nuclear ambitions, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Sunday, adding that new talks were planned in early March as fears of a military confrontation grow.

Iran and the U.S. renewed negotiations earlier this month to tackle their decades-long dispute over Tehran's nuclear programme as the U.S. builds up its military capability in the Middle East, fuelling fears of a wider war.

Iran has threatened to strike U.S. bases in the Middle East if it is attacked by U.S. forces.

"The last round of talks showed that U.S. ideas regarding the scope and mechanism of sanctions relief differ from Iran’s demands. Both sides need to reach a logical timetable for lifting sanctions," the official said.

"This roadmap must be reasonable and based on mutual interests."

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Friday that he expected to have a draft counterproposal ready within days, while U.S. President Donald Trump said he was considering limited military strikes.

READINESS TO COMPROMISE

While rejecting a U.S. demand for "zero enrichment" - a major sticking point in past negotiations - Tehran has signalled its readiness to compromise on its nuclear work.

Washington views enrichment inside Iran as a potential pathway to nuclear weapons. Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons and wants its right to enrich uranium to be recognised.

Washington has also demanded that Iran relinquish its stockpile of highly enriched uranium (HEU). The UN nuclear agency last year estimated that stockpile at more than 440 kg of uranium enriched to up to 60% fissile purity, a small step away from the 90% that is considered weapons grade.

The Iranian official said Tehran could seriously consider a combination of exporting part of its HEU stockpile, diluting the purity of its most highly enriched uranium and the establishment of a regional enrichment consortium in exchange for the recognition of Iran's right to "peaceful nuclear enrichment".

"The negotiations continue and the possibility of reaching an interim agreement exists," he said.

BENEFITS FOR BOTH SIDES

Iranian authorities have said that a diplomatic solution delivers economic benefits for both Tehran and Washington.

"Within the economic package under negotiation, the United States has also been offered opportunities for serious investment and tangible economic interests in Iran’s oil industry," the official said.

However, he said Tehran will not hand over control of its oil and mineral resources.

"Ultimately, the U.S. can be an economic partner for Iran, nothing more. American companies can always participate as contractors in Iran’s oil and gas fields." REUTERS