Iran and UAE clash at BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting

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Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi argued that neither US bases nor an alliance with Israel provided the UAE with security.

DUBAI - Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi accused the United Arab Emirates of direct involvement in military operations against his country during a BRICS meeting in New Delhi on May 14, Iranian state media reported.

The spat comes a day after the UAE denied a statement by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he visited the Gulf country during the Iran war, to which Mr Araghchi already reacted by saying that “those colluding with Israel to sow division will be held to account.”

“I didn’t name the UAE in my (BRICS) statement for the sake of unity. But the truth is that the UAE was directly involved in the aggression against my country. When the attacks started, they didn’t even issue a condemnation,” state media quoted Mr Araghchi as saying on May 14, in response to comments made by the Emirati representative.

Iranian state media did not specify what the Emirati representative said.

According to the reports, Mr Araghchi argued that neither US bases nor an alliance with Israel provided the UAE with security and that it should reconsider its policy toward Iran.

“We must live side by side in peace, and this requires peaceful relations and complete understanding between the two countries,” Mr Araghchi added.

The Iran war began with US and Israeli strikes against Iran on Feb 28, with Tehran responding by firing missiles and drones at US bases and other targets in Gulf countries.

The Wall Street Journal published a story on May 11 saying the UAE carried out military operations on Iran in early April.

Saudi Arabia has also launched numerous, unpublicised strikes against Iran, Western and Iranian officials have said.

Iranian media have raised doubt as to whether the participants at the BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting in India will manage to issue a final communique as a result of differences between Iran and the UAE, with Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi being cited as saying there were “problems and communications” due to the UAE’s presence. REUTERS