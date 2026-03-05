Straitstimes.com header logo

Internet blackout leaves anxious Iranians in the dark

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Some Iranians have resorted to using illegal Starlink subscriptions.

Some Iranians have resorted to using illegal Starlink subscriptions.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

Follow our live coverage here.

PARIS – Iran’s internet is still “around 1 per cent of ordinary levels”, monitor Netblocks said on March 5, leaving most Iranians struggling to access independent news or communicate with the outside world.

Iranian authorities shut off internet access on Feb 28 after

Israel and the United States began air strikes

, plunging the country into an information blackout.

“Iran’s internet blackout has now exceeded 120 hours with connectivity still flatlining around 1 per cent of ordinary levels,” internet monitor Netblocks said in a message posted on social media platform X on March 5.

Some Iranians are finding brief moments of the day when they are able to connect and send messages, while others have resorted to

using illegal Starlink subscriptions

, the Elon Musk-owned satellite-based internet provider.

Calls to Iran from overseas to mobile phones or landlines are near-impossible.

“The internet speed is very slow,” a Tehran resident told AFP by message, asking to remain anonymous for security reasons. “You can’t call and voice messages don’t get delivered. We can just text.”

Netblocks said that Iranian telecommunications companies were now sending messages to “threaten users who try to connect to the global internet with legal action”.

Iran shut off the internet for several weeks

during mass nation-wide protests in January

and also cut it during a 12-day war with Israel in June 2025.

“The internet situation here is abysmal,” a resident in Bukan in western Iran, who asked not to be named, said in a message sent to AFP. “It connects and disconnects. The connection is slow so the VPNs don’t work.”

In normal circumstances, Iranians use VPNs to connect to Western internet services such as Instagram that are banned in Iran.

Others with working internet connections are helping out others.

Ms Shima, a 33-year-old in Tehran, told AFP that she was helping friends by sending news of life in the capital which has been hit by waves of missile and bombing strikes since Feb 28.

“I need to call a lot of people, even strangers, on behalf of their families,” she said.

On Iran’s borders, weary travellers who are fleeing to safety said they had to travel without any internet connection or access to phone navigation services such as Google Maps. AFP

More on this topic
Iranian hacking groups go dark during US, Israeli military strikes
Why Iran’s fate lies in the hands of its Revolutionary Guards
See more on

Iran

Internet

Wars and conflicts

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.